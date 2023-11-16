Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thunder vs. Warriors Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors will meet in the second game on Thursday’s doubleheader in the NBA, with the two sides trending in opposite directions. The Thunder have won their last two, while the Warriors have dropped four in a row. These teams met earlier in November in a 141-139 win for Golden State.

Here’s a look at our favorite player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson over 21.5 points (-115)

The triples line is a bit high for Thompson (4.5), but his points prop should be more manageable with both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out. Thompson was actually the one who started the scuffle with the Timberwolves, and he likely feels somewhat responsible for Green’s suspension. Look for the Splash Brother to take matters into his own hands Thursday and fire at will on offense. His efficiency might not be there but he should go over this line.

Josh Giddey over 5.5 assists (-140)

The Thunder guard has settled into a bigger role as a distributor, averaging 7 assists per game in his last four after putting up just 4.3 per game in the first seven. Giddey has gone over this line three times in the last four, with the lone under coming at five assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will remain in his scoring role, which leaves Giddey to set up others. He should top this mark Thursday.

Andrew Wiggins over 4.5 rebounds (-150)

Even with Green in the lineup, Wiggins was doing well on the glass. He has topped this line in six of the last seven games, and Oklahoma City ranks 27th in opponent rebounds allowed. Wiggins will likely be tasked with a small-ball power forward role in Green’s absence, which naturally pushes him to be in better rebounding positions. Back him to go over here.