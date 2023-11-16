Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Nets vs. Heat Thursday

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat will face off in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader on TNT. Both teams will hope to keep their winning streaks alive, with the Nets on a two-game streak and the Heat on a six-game streak. Brooklyn won the last meeting between the two sides 109-105.

Here’s a look at our favorite player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mikal Bridges under 23.5 points (-125)

The Nets forward has been a solid scorer, but he’s only gone over this line three times this season. Bridges has focused more on crashing the glass and being a creator instead of a pure scorer, which leads me to believe the under will hit here. Also, the Heat are a strong team defensively and will be able to key in on Bridges as Brooklyn’s best offensive option. I like Bridges to keep going under on his points prop. He scored 21 points in his last game against the Heat.

Bam Adebayo over 11.5 rebounds (+130)

Adebayo grabbed 14 rebounds in the first contest between these sides, although Nic Claxton wasn’t available for that matchup. The Heat big man has been a force on the glass lately, averaging 13.8 rebounds per game in the last five. He’s grabbed at least 11 rebounds in each game, so he’s going to come close to this number if we follow that trend. Taking the over at plus-money is the play here.

Duncan Robinson under 3.5 3-pointers (-110)

Robinson has gone over this mark in the last two games as he sees more minutes with Tyler Herro sidelined, but this is too high a line to consistently back. He managed just one triple in the first meeting between these teams, and Brooklyn is one of the best teams at defending the perimeter with the fourth-lowest opponent three-point percentage in the league. Take the under on Robinson’s triples tonight.