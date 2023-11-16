NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, November 16

We’ve got just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means there are limited choices when it comes to DFS value plays to round out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with two players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors, $4,600

It’s hard to read too much into the rookie’s breakout game last time around but the situation is similar Thursday night against Oklahoma City. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be out, which means Podziemski likely sees the floor enough to get some usage. After going for 41.3 DKFP in Tuesday’s contest, look for Podziemski to have another solid showing tonight.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Nets, $4,400

Sharpe has been a bit of a hit-or-miss player, but his role has remained the same even with Nic Claxton returning. The big man has averaged 17.5 DKFP per game. He’s topped 26 DKFP in three of the last four games, and gone for 20+ in four of the last six. However, his two duds were both under 10 DKFP. The Heat have sneakily been bad at allowing opponents to dominate the glass, so Sharpe has a path to solid fantasy production Thursday.