Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Warriors on Thursday, November 16

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) look to keep their hot start going as they meet the Golden State Warriors (6-6) Thursday evening. The Thunder have won two in a row, while the Warriors are on a four-game losing streak and appear to be unraveling from within.

Draymond Green picked up a five-game suspension for his role in the scuffle with the Timberwolves Tuesday. Green but Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and the league came down hard on the veteran forward. Stephen Curry remains out for Golden State with a knee injury.

The Thunder are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 226.5. Oklahoma City is -135 on the moneyline, while Golden State is +114.

Thunder vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -2.5

Even with Curry and Green sidelined, the Thunder are relatively short favorites. Oklahoma City has been an impressive ATS team, sporting a 8-3 mark overall and a 3-1 mark on the road. The Warriors have usually been a strong home team but missing two stars feels like too much to overcome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29.3 ppg) is the best player on the floor and should carry the Thunder to a comfortable road win Thursday.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Both teams have been excellent defensively to start the season. The Thunder are seventh in defensive rating, while the Warriors rank ninth. Golden State will especially lean in on that side of the ball Thursday with Curry and Green out. There’s a chance this game gets a bit out of hand and Oklahoma City coasts at the end, which tends to leave totals under. Even though these teams did play a ridiculous 141-139 contest earlier this month, a lot has changed since then for both sides. Take the under here.