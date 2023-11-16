Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Thursday, November 16

The Brooklyn Nets (6-5) and Miami Heat (7-4) square off Thursday evening in a matchup of two teams beginning to trend in the right direction. The Nets have grabbed back-to-back wins, while the Heat are on a six-game winning streak. Brooklyn registered a 109-105 victory over Miami to begin November.

Ben Simmons is out indefinitely for Brooklyn with a pinched nerve issue. Caleb Martin is set to return for Miami after missing the beginning of the season with a knee injury. Nets guard Cam Thomas and Heat guard Tyler Herro remain sidelined with ankle injuries.

The Heat are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 216. Miami is -162 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +136.

Nets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3.5

Miami has not been a good team against the spread. The Heat are 4-7 ATS overall, and they’re actually 0-4 ATS as the home favorite so far. There’s some firepower missing on both sides, so the talent gap actually isn’t that sizable even though Miami does have the best overall player in Jimmy Butler. The Nets are 6-1-1 ATS this season as an underdog, 4-1 ATS on the road and 3-1 ATS as the road underdog. Back Brooklyn to cover the spread Thursday evening in South Beach.

Over/Under: Under 216

The first meeting went under this total despite the likes of Thomas and Herro being involved in the matchup. The Nets are 6-5 to the over this year, while the Heat are 4-7 to the over. Miami is one of the top defensive teams in the league, ranking seventh in points allowed and eighth in defensive rating. The Nets are a bit less stellar on the defensive side of the ball but should be able to avoid a complete letdown. Take the under.