Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with a bit of a spicy matchup on Thursday Night Football between AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. from Baltimore.

Here’s all the info you need to know to watch the matchup, including a brief preview and odds from DraftKings SportsBook.

Thursday Night Football: Week 11

Bengals vs. Ravens

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore, Maryland

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

This is the second time these two teams have met this season, with Baltimore winning the Week 2 matchup out in Cincy, 27-24. Baltimore is sitting atop the AFC North right now, but it’s a very tight race with just two games separating them from the last-place Bengals.

The Ravens come into this game off a tough loss to another AFC North opponent, the Cleveland Browns, who scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to take the victory. The Bengals are coming off a loss as well, but to probable Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. That loss snapped a four-game winning streak, so they’ll need to get back on track to keep pace in the North and in the playoff hunt this week.

As of Monday morning, Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite and going off on the moneyline at -180. The Bengals are a moneyline underdog at +150. The point total is set at 44.5