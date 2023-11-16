 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 11

What’s the matchup for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season? We go over the game with odds and streaming info.

By Eric Mallard
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with a bit of a spicy matchup on Thursday Night Football between AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. from Baltimore.

Here’s all the info you need to know to watch the matchup, including a brief preview and odds from DraftKings SportsBook.

Thursday Night Football: Week 11

Bengals vs. Ravens

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore, Maryland
Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

This is the second time these two teams have met this season, with Baltimore winning the Week 2 matchup out in Cincy, 27-24. Baltimore is sitting atop the AFC North right now, but it’s a very tight race with just two games separating them from the last-place Bengals.

The Ravens come into this game off a tough loss to another AFC North opponent, the Cleveland Browns, who scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to take the victory. The Bengals are coming off a loss as well, but to probable Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. That loss snapped a four-game winning streak, so they’ll need to get back on track to keep pace in the North and in the playoff hunt this week.

As of Monday morning, Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite and going off on the moneyline at -180. The Bengals are a moneyline underdog at +150. The point total is set at 44.5

