Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

The vacant WBC lightweight title is on the line when former unified featherweight and super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) takes on Edwin de los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undercard fight will feature Emanuel Navarrette (38-1, 31 KOs) making the third defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against Robson Conceicao (17-2-1). ESPN+ will handle the broadcast for the card starting at 8:30 p.m. ET and the final two fights will be live on ESPN beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao

The expected start time of the Navarette-Coonceicao fight is 10:30 p.m. ET

ESPN and ESPN+ will have a live broadcast of the fight.

Fighter history

Navarrete, a 28-year-old Mexican fighter, is a three-division world champion. He won the WBO junior featherweight title against Isaac Dogboe on December 8, 2018, and successfully defended that title five times before moving up to the featherweight class where he won the WBO featherweight title from Ruben Villa on October 9, 2020. After three successful defenses of that title, Navarrete moved up a weight class to junior lightweight and beat Liam Wilson by ninth-round TKO to win the WBO junior lightweight title in February. He already has one successful title defense, beating Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision on August 12, 2023.

Conceicao, a 35-year-old from Salvador, Brazil, won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Summer Games becoming the first Brazilian boxer to do it. This is his third world championship fight having lost to Stevenson on September 23, 2022, for the unified super featherweight titles and losing to Valdez on September 10, 2021, for the WBC super featherweight title.

Fight odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has Navarrete as a -1200 favorite in the fight with Conceicao sitting as a +650 underdog.

Full card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao