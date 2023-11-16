Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Two lightweights will square off for the vacant WBC title as Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos headline an eight-fight card on Thursday, November 16. ESPN/ESPN+ will stream the fight live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, as Stevenson and Santos are projected to hit the ring at 11:30 p.m.

The WBC declared former titleholder Devin Haney a champion, “in recess” following his move to 140 pounds for his bout against Regis Prograis. Now the stage is set for Stevenson or Santos to capture the vacant belt.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) is a former WBO featherweight and super featherweight titleholder, who turned professional in 2017. One of the best pound-for-pound talents in boxing, the 26-year-old out of Newark, NJ has his sights on a third title. He brings a high IQ and methodical approach to every fight, working to outsmart his opponents in almost every aspect. Stevenson knows a taste of gold at lightweight will open doors for the many call-outs he has made in the past.

Santos (16-1, 4 KOs) enters this bout on a three-fight winning streak and agreed to take on Stevenson in September. Ranked 6th on the current WBC contender rankings, the 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic gets a big step up in competition. Known for solid knockout strength, Santos looks to play spoiler toward Stevenson’s coming out party in the lightweight division.

Stevenson comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1200 favorite while Santos is a +700 underdog.

