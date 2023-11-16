Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) making the third defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against Robson Conceicao (17-2-1). ESPN+ will handle the broadcast for the full card starting at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Navarrete-Conceicao fight will be live on ESPN beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Navarrete, a 28-year-old Mexican fighter, is a three-division world champion. He won the WBO junior featherweight title against Isaac Dogboe on December 8, 2018, and successfully defended that title five times before moving up to the featherweight class where he won the WBO featherweight title from Ruben Villa on October 9, 2020. After three successful defenses of that title, Navarrete moved up a weight class to junior lightweight and beat Liam Wilson by ninth-round TKO to win the WBO junior lightweight title in February. He already has one successful title defense, beating Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision on August 12, 2023.

Conceicao, a 35-year-old from Salvador, Brazil, won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Summer Games becoming the first Brazilian boxer to do it. This is his third world championship fight having lost to Stevenson on September 23, 2022, for the unified super featherweight titles and losing to Valdez on September 10, 2021, for the WBC super featherweight title.

Navarrete comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1200 favorite while Conceicao is a +650 underdog.

