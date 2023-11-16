Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos odds: lightweight bout odds heading into Thursday, November 16

The vacant WBC lightweight title is up for grabs as Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this Thursday, November 16. Stevenson and Santos highlight a big-time night of boxing taking place live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ESPN/ESPN+ will stream the bout, with main card coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Stevenson is one of the premier names in a now-loaded lightweight division, as the 26-year-old out of Newark, NJ is looking to become a three-division champion. At 22 he won his first belt, defeating Joet Gonzalez back in 2019, emerging WBO featherweight champion. A 2021 tenth-round TKO win over Jamal Herring gave him his second WBO title this time at super featherweight. Stevenson made the jump to 135 pounds in April, defeating Shuichiro Yoshino by sixth-round TKO in his lightweight debut. Now he has his eyes on yet another championship.

De Los Santos fights orthodox and packs plenty of power in his punches. He accepted the bout in September after Frank Martin withdrew. The 24-year-old out of the Dominican Republic has won three fights in a row and looks to hand Stevenson his first professional loss.

Before they hit the ring, let’s take a look at some of the lines and odds for this fight. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos

Odds to win

Shakur Stevenson: -1200

Edwin De Los Santos: +700

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -400

Under 10.5: +220

To go the distance

Yes: -310

No: +220

Fight outcome

Shakur Stevenson by Decision or Technical Decision: -260

Shakur Stevenson by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Draw: +2500

Edwin De Los Santos by Decision or Technical Decision: +1600

Edwin De Los Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200