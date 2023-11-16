Full undercard for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos lightweight fight

The vacant WBC lightweight title is on the line when former unified featherweight and super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) takes on Edwin de los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shakur, a former silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Summer Games, will be looking to become a three-division champion by the age of 26.

The undercard fight will feature Emanuel Navarrette (38-1, 31 KOs) making the third defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against Robson Conceicao (17-2-1). ESPN+ will handle the broadcast for the card starting at 8:30 p.m. ET and the final two fights will be live on ESPN beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Stevenson, from Newark, New Jersey, is one of the top young boxers in the sport. He won his first world championship against Joet Gonzalez for the WBO featherweight title on October 26, 2019. Stevenson quickly moved up classes and won the WBO super featherweight title from Jamel Herring on October 23, 2021. Stevenson added the WBC and Ring Magazine super featherweight titles with a unanimous decision win over Oscar Valdez on April 30, 2022.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Stevenson as a -1200 favorite with de Los Santos a +600 underdog. In the undercard fight, Navarrete is also a -1200 favorite and Conceicao is a +650 underdog.

Full Card for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos