When is your fantasy football trade deadline?

It may feel like the 2023 fantasy football season just got underway, but really the end is near. Playoffs are on the horizon, as is the trade deadline. Whether you are in redraft leagues or in certain dynasty leagues, you have a limited time to make some trade with your league mates before then only being able to rely on the waiver wire.

Here is the standard trade deadline for the most popular fantasy football league platforms. Please note you can find your specific deadline in your league settings, as it could vary from the default.

Yahoo deadline

Default trade deadline dates are typically on Wednesdays before a specific week’s Thursday Night Football game. For whatever reason, it is set as Saturday. November 18, midway through Week 11. If you want to be active at the deadline, you won’t be able to trade away or for any players locked into lineups on Thursday.

ESPN deadline

November 29 at Noon ET. The day before the Week 13 Thursday Night Football game.

Sleeper deadline

Week 10 or Week 11 seem to be the most common, but your league could have it anytime from Week 9 to Week 13.

CBS deadline

CBS’ trade deadline is 11:59:59 PM ET on Thursday November 16, 2023. It is awkwardly timed in that it falls after the likely conclusion of the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game.