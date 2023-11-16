Picks, predictions for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula One is back in the United States for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place at 11:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 18 while airing on ESPN.

Below, we’ll run through our top picks and predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the odds and betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen: Winner (-400)

The -400 odds are heavy, but that has been the norm for Verstappen this season, as he has even seen odds of -425 and -450 earlier in the year.

As you probably know, Verstappen has already secured the drivers’ championship by winning 17 of 20 races this season. However, he hasn’t slowed down after clinching the crown, taking the top spot in each of the last five races.

There are several variables in the Las Vegas GP such as cold temps and a new track. Still, I’m more than content in backing the best driver in the best car on the best team for these odds.

Lando Norris: Podium Finish (-190)

Norris has enjoyed a breakout in the second-half of this season, and he’s fresh off a runner-up finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out. In fact, Norris has recorded a podium finish in five of the last six races, demonstrating the most consistency over that stretch aside from the dominance of Verstappen.

If you don’t want to lay the odds with either of these first two picks, you could parlay Verstappen to win and Norris to finish on the podium for -111 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is an interesting option.

McLaren: Fastest Pit (+250)

I played it pretty safe with the first two picks, so now let’s embrace a little more risk for a healthy +250 payout. These “fastest pit” props can be difficult to handicap, but I like the price on this one.

According to Sky Sports, McLaren has recorded the fastest pit in five of the last 12 races. Red Bull took the honors four times over that span, and Ferrari was fastest in the other three.

Despite that, McLaren is third on the odds board for fastest pit at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Red Bull has -110 odds followed by Ferrari at +225, and then McLaren at +250. The way I see it, there’s value in taken the McLaren team here.