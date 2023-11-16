 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix practice online on Thursday, Friday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Las Vegas Grand Prix via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Preparations Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 is back in the United States for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix. Ahead of qualifying and the main event, there will be three practice sessions starting on late Thursday evening and running through late Friday.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at heavy -400 odds, followed by Lando Norris at +800. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +1600.

The qualifying odds tell a similar story with Verstappen listed at -190 to take pole position. Behind him stands Charles Leclerc with the next best odds at +450, followed by Carlos Sainz at +650 to lead the pack.

How to watch practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, November 16, 11:30 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, November 17, 3:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Friday, November 17, 11:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Practice 1 - ESPN2, Practice 2 - ESPN, Practice 3 - ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network