F1 practice live stream: How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix practice online on Thursday, Friday

F1 is back in the United States for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix. Ahead of qualifying and the main event, there will be three practice sessions starting on late Thursday evening and running through late Friday.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at heavy -400 odds, followed by Lando Norris at +800. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +1600.

The qualifying odds tell a similar story with Verstappen listed at -190 to take pole position. Behind him stands Charles Leclerc with the next best odds at +450, followed by Carlos Sainz at +650 to lead the pack.

How to watch practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, November 16, 11:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, November 17, 3:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Friday, November 17, 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Practice 1 - ESPN2, Practice 2 - ESPN, Practice 3 - ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list