F1 odds: Lando Norris has second best odds to win Las Vegas Grand Prix heading into race weekend

The 2023 F1 season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, but this weekend brings arguably the biggest event on the calendar. The season has been anti-climactic, with Max Verstappen dominating throughout and clinching the season-long championship at near record pace. However, this weekend brings the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The latest addition to the schedule is the penultimate race of the season, but all eyes have been on it for most of the year. The drivers will race along the Las Vegas Strip, with the entire event taking place in what is likely to be the coldest race of the year.

Max Verstappen is once again the betting favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -400 odds ahead of practice and qualifying, and barring some kind of disaster, he’ll head into race day as the favorite. He has won five straight races and 17 of the 20 races on the 2023 calendar.

Lando Norris has had a solid run of races in recent weeks and enters race weekend with the second best odds to win. It’s a sizable drop to him at +800, but he’s well ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who is third with +1600 odds. Norris had a brutal start to the season, finishing 17th in each of the first two races, and in four of the first seven races. He bounced back with a fourth place finish in Austria, and has finished in fifth or better in nine of the past 12 races. He’s coming off a second-place finish in São Paulo.

Here’s a look at the complete odds, including to win, to finish top 6, and to finish top 10.