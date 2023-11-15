 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch South Africa vs. Australia 2023 World Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

Here’s how to catch the action from South Africa vs. Australia.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023
Steve Smith of Australia plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Bangladesh at MCA International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pune, India.
Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

South Africa and Australia will meet in the 2023 World Cup semifinal with a spot in Sunday’s final against India on the line. South Africa have never made a cricket World Cup final in their history, while Australia are five-time champions in the event.

South Africa defeated Australia in the group stage, with Quinton de Kock leading the way. The wicketkeeper has been on fire, and has gotten plenty of support from Rassie van der Dussen. Australia were shaky at the start of the tournament, but Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell have delivered big performances in key moments to push the team into the semifinal round.

You can catch the action starting at 3:30 a.m. ET on Willow TV. You can livestream the match at willow.tv but you’ll need a subscriber login. You can also stream the match on ESPN+.

South Africa vs. Australia World Cup Semifinal

Date: Thursday, November 16
Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
Channel: Willow TV
Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+
Moneyline odds: South Africa +110, Australia -140

