South Africa vs. Australia: Picks, predictions, how to watch 2023 World Cup semifinal

South Africa and Australia will meet in the second semifinal of the 2023 World Cup Thursday, with the winner set to take on India in Sunday’s final. South Africa have not made a World Cup final in their history, while Australia are five-time champions. South Africa dominated Australia in the group stage of this competition, but the pressure of a semifinal has usually done them in historically.

South Africa vs. Australia

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

South Africa: +110

Australia: -140

Moneyline pick: Australia -140

I really do want to believe this is time South Africa finally break through and get to a final. They absolutely deserve it for the way they’ve played, outside of that loss to Netherlands. On the flip side, Australia have been shaky for most of the competition but were rescued in some key games. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell have been the key contributors for the Aussies, while Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen lead South Africa.

Form suggests South Africa should win, but history favors Australia. South Africa have been hindered by weather, poor play, unfortunate D/L Method calculations and magical innings from the opposition. Even though South Africa have managed to get out of the group stage, I think the run does end here and Australia goes to the World Cup final.