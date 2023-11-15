NBA Player Props: Best Bets for Wednesday, November 15 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After an action-packed In Season Tournament slate on Tuesday, we’re back to regular courts and games today with 16 teams suiting up across the association.

In this article, I’m going to break down two of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Fox looked great in his return to action on Monday after missing five games with a sprained ankle, dropping 28 points in 36 minutes of play against the Cavs. I expect that positive momentum to carry over into Sacramento’s matchup tonight with the Lakers.

The reigning Clutch Player of the Year has enjoyed consistent success lately against LeBron James and company, racking up at least 29 points in six of his last seven meetings with L.A. Darvin Ham’s squad doesn’t have anyone capable of containing Fox, so the All-Star guard should have little trouble hitting the 25-point mark as long as he sees his typical workload.

The Suns’ big three will FINALLY take the court together for the first time in the regular season, and Booker should be a direct beneficiary of the talent around him.

Last year, I broke down some game film of the young star guard operating as Phoenix’s primary playmaker alongside Kevin Durant, and the results were impressive.

Booker has only played in two games this year, but so far he’s picked up right where he left off in the playmaking department, racking up 13 and eight assists respectively in those contests.

Someone has to run the offense for this Suns squad, and with Book likely taking on that role full-time, he should have no shortage of opportunities to dish out seven-plus dimes tonight.

Those are my two favorite NBA player props on Wednesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

