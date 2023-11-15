Deshaun Watson to have season-ending shoulder surgery

DeShaun Watson has suffered a broken shoulder bone that will end his season. Watson had missed time with a shoulder injury earlier in the season, but had injured his ankle in Week 10 against the Ravens. That appeared to be his main concern after the game, so this news seems to have come out of nowhere.

His backup, P.J. Walker, will likely take over, but the team could also go to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson at some point. And, with their strong defense, there’s a chance they look outside the organization for a quarterback to help them in a playoff push.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

Watson hasn’t played as well as the team likely hoped when signing him to a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract amidst credible allegations of sexual misconduct with multiple massage therapists in the Houston, Texas area.

He’ll end the 2023 season completing 105-of-171 passes for 61.4%, 1115 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games started. The Browns currently have a 6-3 record and sit just half a game back in the win column from the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC North.