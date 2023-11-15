 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Wednesday vs. the Kings?

The Lakers SF has a calf injury. We break down and update you on his status for Wednesday’s game vs. Sacramento.

By Chinmay Vaidya
In-Season Tournament - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the In-Season Tournament on November 14, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will complete the second of their back-to-back set Wednesday in a Pacific division showdown against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James did return from his calf injury in Tuesday’s win over the Grizzlies and played just 23 minutes, setting him up to play both nights in the back-to-back set. Here’s the latest on the King’s status.

LeBron James injury updates

There isn’t going to be an official designation for James until 4 p.m. ET, but he didn’t play heavy minutes Tuesday and that sets him up well to play Wednesday. There’s rules against resting star players on nationally televised games, and the Lakers are unlikely to be able to sit both Anthony Davis and James. Davis feels more likely to get a breather given his injury history.

If James is unable to suit up, that’ll mean more minutes for Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince.

