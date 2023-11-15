Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Wednesday vs. the Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday against the Pacers, and they don’t have much time to dwell on that loss with a matchup against the Boston Celtics coming up Wednesday. The 76ers and Celtics are expected to be contenders in the East, and these two sides met in the playoffs a year ago. Joel Embiid played Tuesday for Philadelphia despite nursing a hip injury. Here’s a look at his status for Wednesday’s game against Boston.

Joel Embiid injury updates

We won’t get an official designation for the reigning MVP until 1 p.m. ET, but there are now rules against resting star players in nationally televised game. The 76ers may have sidestepped the issue by listing Embiid on the injury report Tuesday, but we’ll see if he does play on the second night of a back-to-back set.

If Embiid does sit, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are likely to absorb those frontcourt minutes. Both have plenty of experience and can fill in well, although neither has Embiid’s offensive ability. Reed might have value in DFS lineups, but Bamba should probably be avoided.