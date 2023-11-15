Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 15

We’ve got eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 15
Mavericks vs. Wizards
Luka Doncic (rest) - TBD
Kyrie Irving (rest) - TBD
We’ll see if the Mavericks rest either guard on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Knicks vs. Hawks
RJ Barrett (illness) - questionable
We’ll see if Barrett is able to play after having a random migraine before the last contest. If he doesn’t suit, that means more playing time for Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.
Trae Young (personal) - TBD
Young missed Tuesday’s game due to a personal issue, so we’ll see if he can return Wednesday. If he doesn’t play, that’ll mean more usage for Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Celtics vs. 76ers
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - questionable
Jaylen Brown (illness) - questionable
Update: Brown has been added to the report as questionable with an illness. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday would see more touches if Brown is sidelined, and the Celtics would likely be a betting underdog in that situation.
Al Horford and Luke Kornet would be Boston’s best bigs if Porzingis is ruled out, but the Celtics might opt to play more small ball in that case. That would likely mean Horford takes most of the minutes at center, with Kornet getting a quick burst here and there.
Joel Embiid (hip) - TBD
We’ll see if Embiid plays on the second night of a back-to-back set. This is a national TV game, so the league does have rules about resting stars in these cases.
Bucks vs. Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - probable
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf injury but is expected to suit up.
OG Anunoby (finger) - doubtful
Gary Trent Jr. (foot) - doubtful
With these two key guys out, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are set to get most of the touches. Gradey Dick is worth looking into as a DFS value play, especially with his upside as a three-point shooter.
Magic vs. Bulls
Alex Caruso (toe) - questionable
Patrick Williams (finger) - probable
DeMar DeRozan (personal) - OUT
With DeRozan out, look for Zach LaVine to be the focal point for this Chicago team offensively. We’ll see if Caruso is able to suit up, with Coby White taking his minutes if he can’t go. Williams should be in.
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Anthony Edwards (rest) - TBD
Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) - TBD
Rudy Gobert (rest) - TBD
We’ll see if anyone rests on the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota.
Bradley Beal (back) - probable
Devin Booker (calf) - probable
Eric Gordon (shoulder) - probable
The big news here is Booker coming back for the Suns, giving the team its “Big 3” for the first time this season. His presence will cut into Kevin Durant’s shot attempts but we’ll see how the shots ultimately get distributed when all three stars play.
Kings vs. Lakers
Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - TBD
LeBron James (calf) - TBD
Both guys played Tuesday, and there’s rules about resting stars on national TV games. We’ll see if the Lakers sit one or both guys citing injuries.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers
Darius Garland (neck) - OUT
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT
With Garland sidelined, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert are worth backing in fantasy/DFS formats.