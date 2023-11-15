Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 15

We’ve got eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 15

Mavericks vs. Wizards

Luka Doncic (rest) - TBD

Kyrie Irving (rest) - TBD

We’ll see if the Mavericks rest either guard on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Knicks vs. Hawks

RJ Barrett (illness) - questionable

We’ll see if Barrett is able to play after having a random migraine before the last contest. If he doesn’t suit, that means more playing time for Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Trae Young (personal) - TBD

Young missed Tuesday’s game due to a personal issue, so we’ll see if he can return Wednesday. If he doesn’t play, that’ll mean more usage for Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Celtics vs. 76ers

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - questionable

Jaylen Brown (illness) - questionable

Update: Brown has been added to the report as questionable with an illness. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday would see more touches if Brown is sidelined, and the Celtics would likely be a betting underdog in that situation.

Al Horford and Luke Kornet would be Boston’s best bigs if Porzingis is ruled out, but the Celtics might opt to play more small ball in that case. That would likely mean Horford takes most of the minutes at center, with Kornet getting a quick burst here and there.

Joel Embiid (hip) - TBD

We’ll see if Embiid plays on the second night of a back-to-back set. This is a national TV game, so the league does have rules about resting stars in these cases.

Bucks vs. Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - probable

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf injury but is expected to suit up.

OG Anunoby (finger) - doubtful

Gary Trent Jr. (foot) - doubtful

With these two key guys out, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are set to get most of the touches. Gradey Dick is worth looking into as a DFS value play, especially with his upside as a three-point shooter.

Magic vs. Bulls

Alex Caruso (toe) - questionable

Patrick Williams (finger) - probable

DeMar DeRozan (personal) - OUT

With DeRozan out, look for Zach LaVine to be the focal point for this Chicago team offensively. We’ll see if Caruso is able to suit up, with Coby White taking his minutes if he can’t go. Williams should be in.

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Anthony Edwards (rest) - TBD

Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) - TBD

Rudy Gobert (rest) - TBD

We’ll see if anyone rests on the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota.

Bradley Beal (back) - probable

Devin Booker (calf) - probable

Eric Gordon (shoulder) - probable

The big news here is Booker coming back for the Suns, giving the team its “Big 3” for the first time this season. His presence will cut into Kevin Durant’s shot attempts but we’ll see how the shots ultimately get distributed when all three stars play.

Kings vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - TBD

LeBron James (calf) - TBD

Both guys played Tuesday, and there’s rules about resting stars on national TV games. We’ll see if the Lakers sit one or both guys citing injuries.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Darius Garland (neck) - OUT

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

With Garland sidelined, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert are worth backing in fantasy/DFS formats.