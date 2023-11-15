Pick on the Total for Richmond-Boston College on November 15

Both the ACC and Atlantic 10 have seen a downtick in NCAA Tournament bids in recent seasons and both conferences will be rooting for their respective teams to get a big non-conference win on Wednesday as the Boston College Eagles play host to the Richmond Spiders.

Richmond Spiders vs. Boston College Eagles (-3.5, 144.5)

Both teams enter with a 2-0 record with an average margin of victory of 28 points for Richmond, which should calm down with the track record of both teams.

Neither team has a history of playing at a fast tempo, not has this season with Boston College entering Tuesday 200th in the country in possessions per game and Richmond 187th with both teams ranking outside of the top 250 in possessions per game each of the past two seasons.

Richmond’s addition of Jordan King from East Tennessee State for the backcourt has elevated their 3-point shooting percentage, which was 219th in the country a season ago at 33% and elevated it to 41.8% this season with King logging 44 points in the first two games of the season.

While King has shot 53.3% from 3-point range this season, he’s coming off of a 2022-23 season in which he shot juat 31.5% from 3-point range, which is still better than his Boston College shot from the outside at home last season.

A season ago, Boston College was 358th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at home with a mark of 27.7%, which should improve this season, but without the addition of a proven outside shooter, figures to be a weakness once again this season.

With Richmond allowing just 84.5 points per 100 possessions through their first two games of the season and neither team playing at a fast tempo, a pair of offenses that have scored at least 75 points in both of their games to begin the season will be tamed on Wednesday.

The Play: Richmond vs. Boston College Under 144.5