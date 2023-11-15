Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 11

Led by the arrival of Joshua Dobbs and the return of Kyler Murray, T.J. Hockenson (30.4 points) and Trey McBride (21.1 points) led all tight ends in fantasy scoring for Week 10, highlighting some of the emerging names to keep an eye on at the position. The tight end spot is notoriously top-heavy when it comes to fantasy football, but when looking ahead you can target the right matchups to leverage.

Here are the best tight end matchups in fantasy football for Week 11.

Fantasy football, Week 11: Best TE Matchups

Mark Andrews vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Andrews always seems to find luck going his way when he faces the Bengals, as he’s scored in three straight games against his AFC North rival. This season, Cincinnati has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends, and with the Ravens eager to bounce back following a disheartening loss in Week 10, Andrews confidently takes the top spot among the best tight end matchups.

Travis Kelce vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kelce was quiet two weeks ago in a win over the Miami Dolphins, but he’s poised for an emphatic bounce-back game in what is a Super Bowl 57 rematch. Philadelphia has allowed 152 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to tight ends over its last pair of games, and with Kansas City back at home for this matchup, it’s tough not to like Kelce’s odds of a vintage performance.

Sam LaPorta vs. Chicago Bears

The Lions' tight end continues his promising rookie campaign, having ranked among the top five at his position in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Detroit boasts the league’s No. 2 ranked total offense, and make no mistake that LaPorta is now a major component to their success. On Sunday, he’ll face a Bears team that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and the third-most passing yards in the NFL.