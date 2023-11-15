Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 11

While Keenan Allen (40.5 points) led the way among receivers in fantasy scoring last week, the top three were comprised of two Dallas Cowboys wideouts in CeeDee Lamb (39.5 points) and Brandin Cooks (32.3 points). Dallas’ offense seems to be rolling at the right time, and that’s just one factor in predicting which wideouts have the most advantageous opponents on Sunday.

Here are the wide receivers with the best matchups in fantasy football for Week 11.

Fantasy football, Week 11: Best WR Matchups

Tyreek Hill vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Hill was held under the century mark when he faced the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, but the odds bode well for him coming off a rough game. The Dolphins’ speedster averages 150 yards in the games following a performance under 100 receiving yards. The Raiders boast the league’s eighth-ranked pass defense, but it remains to be seen whether they can fare as well against Miami’s high-octane offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Chicago Bears

The Lions WR1 has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards in each of his last four games and is averaging 9.8 receptions for 122.5 receiving yards over the same stretch. It feels likely that he can put together a repeat performance against a Bears’ secondary that is allowing 248.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Chicago is also allowing a solid 21.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers through Week 10.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Carolina Panthers

As Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys face the NFL’s worst team in Week 11, starting the Cowboys WR1 is a no-brainer. Carolina is allowing just 17.2 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers and boasts the league’s sixth-ranked passing defense, but even on the road, the odds bode well for Lamb to put together another prolific performance. Last week, Lamb became the first player to catch at least 10 passes for 150 yards in three games in a row.