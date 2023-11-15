Best RB matchups for fantasy football in Week 11

As everyone expected, Brian Robinson (27.7), Jahmyr Gibbs (26.2), and Devin Singletary (23.1) led all running backs in fantasy scoring for Week 10. With talent all across the league at the position, it’s difficult to predict which big-name, or sleeper player will go off on any given Sunday.

Nonetheless, as we look ahead toward Week 11, here are the running backs with the most advantageous matchups when it comes to fantasy football.

Fantasy football, Week 11: Best RB Matchups

Christian McCaffrey vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 49ers tailback may have seen his 17-game touchdown streak come to an end last week, but he remains the clear consensus top running back on any given week in fantasy. He leads the NFL in touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (747), in addition to leading all running backs in receiving yards (339) and receiving touchdowns (four).

Even against the league’s second-best fantasy defense versus tailbacks, it’s unwise to pick against McCaffrey.

Raheem Mostert vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Mostert has an enticing matchup on the horizon against the Raiders and their 29th-ranked rushing defense heading into Week 11. Las Vegas has allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last four games and is allowing 19.8 fantasy points per game to the position, which is seventh-most in the NFL. The Raiders’ resurgence has been promising, but we’ll need to see them take that on the road.

Travis Etienne vs. Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars were bottled up last week against an elite San Francisco 49ers defense, but they’ll get a much softer matchup against the Tennessee Titans this week. Etienne will face a Titans defense that has allowed 294 scrimmage yards to running backs alone over the last two weeks and is allowing a decent 16.1 fantasy points per game to the position. The icing on the cake is that since Week 5, no running back has accumulated more fantasy points than Etienne.