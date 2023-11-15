Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 11

Dak Prescott (37.8), Justin Herbert (28.4), and Joshua Dobbs (25.1) were the top three fantasy scoring leaders at the quarterback position in Week 10. As the NFL calendar flips the page toward Week 11, it’s time to look ahead and see which signal-caller matchups are the most enticing on the coming slate.

Here are the best fantasy quarterback matchups on the horizon for Week 11.

Fantasy football, Week 11: Best QB Matchups

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Tagovailoa enters Week 11 well rested following the bye week as he welcomes a matchup against a vulnerable Raiders defense on Sunday. The Dolphins signal-caller is averaging over 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns per game at home. Las Vegas back-to-back wins have been inspiring, but we’ll need to see them carry that on the road before we reserve judgment on their turnaround campaign.

Jared Goff vs. Chicago Bears

Goff versus the Bears' defense has been a match made in heaven over the last few years. The former No. 1 overall pick has 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last five matchups against Chicago, and another home matchup against his NFC North rival bodes well for a repeat performance. The Bears are allowing 19.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If a barnburner is in store for this Super Bowl rematch, it’s hard not to like Patrick Mahomes against the Eagles' defense. To be fair, this isn’t the same unit that was ranked first in passing defense a season ago. The Eagles defense has allowed the most passing touchdowns and the fifth-most passing yards so far this season.