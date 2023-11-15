Breaking down Week 10 red-zone usage leaders at each position for fantasy football

We are heading into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. It may not feel like it, but the fantasy football playoffs are approaching. This means you have to emphasize the upside of your fantasy football lineups. Looking at a player’s usage in the red zone could give you an idea of who is being used as a team tries to get into the end zone.

It isn’t 100% indicative of fantasy football success, but here are the red zone target leaders at wide receiver, tight end and running back from Week 10.

Wide receiver red-zone targets leaders

Dell continues to be the best wide receiver on the Texans. He is a reliable target for quarterback C.J. Stroud and is heavily involved in the offense, no matter where they are on the field. Lamb and Sutton continue to see big target shares in their respective offenses. Shepard is the odd man out here, but the inclusion makes him intriguing for a dart-throw DFS play with Tommy DeVito under center again in Week 11.

Tight end red-zone target leaders

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys, 3 targets David Njoku, Cleveland Browns, 3 targets Josh Whyle, Tennessee Titans, 2 targets Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers, 2 targets Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears, 1 target, 1 rush

Ferguson has been an impressive addition for the Cowboys. He only brought in two of his three red-zone targets, but it was for three yards and the score. Njoku could see more work in the red zone with the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns look to check it down to him. Musgrave and Kmet have a ton of upside moving forward in their offenses, with Whyle likely just being a DFS longshot.

Running back red zone target leaders

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 3 Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos, 2 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, 1 Devin Singletary, Houston Texans, 1 Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1

McCaffrey lost his touchdown streak in consecutive games this week, but it wasn’t without the 49ers trying to get him the ball in the redzone. The good news for fantasy managers is that Gibbs was heavily involved in the Lions’ red zone offense, and it included a target. Singletary was likely just because Dameon Pierce didn’t play, but he is someone to keep an eye on as the offense is surging. Warren is slowly starting to force an even backfield with Najee Harris, and even though it was only one redzone target, it’s enough to keep him in your lineups from his versatility.

Running back red zone attempt leaders

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 6 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, 5 Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, 4 Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos, 4 Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders, 4

Robinson has taken over as the running back to roster for Washington. His carries in the red zone give him even more upside. The Commanders’ offense has been inconsistent, but if Robinson can keep seeing work in the redzone, he will be a valuable player to roster for the end of the year. Gibbs having his name in this category alongside Taylor and Ekeler in a game in which David Montgomery was active is a good sign for his future in Detroit.