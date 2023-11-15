Breaking down Week 10’s target leaders at each position for fantasy football

Whether you are playing in PPR fantasy football leagues or not, it is good to keep tabs on how players are being utilized in their respective offenses. Even if someone has a down week, if they have a consistent target share, you don’t have to worry about down games. You may be surprised which players are seeing more targets and could use the information to begin that playoff push.

Here are the target leaders among wide receivers, tight ends and running backs from Week 10.

Wide receiver target leaders

There isn’t a surprise at the top, as Allen and Lamb have recently dominated defenses. Allen ranks fifth for the most targets this season, with Lamb coming in at No. 14. Wilson finally looks like he is getting on the same page with quarterback Zach Wilson, and this performance suggests he can be counted on again in fantasy football. Dell has helped quarterback C.J. Stroud enter the MVP conversation and looks like a weekly start. Adams had a ton of targets but only brought in six of them for 86 yards.

Tight end target leaders

Hockenson instantly clicked with new quarterback Joshua Dobbs. In his first game with his new teammate, Hockenson put up 134 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. Speaking of a new quarterback, McBride welcomed Kyler Murray back to the team with 131 yards on eight receptions. Njoku might be relied on heavily as the Cleveland Browns make a switch at quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury. Ferguson continues to impress as a rookie, and Engram should continue getting work in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense to try and help them right the ship that has been struggling.

Running back leaders

McCaffrey at least showed he was human last week by ending his consecutive game with a touchdown streak, but still remains the top running back in fantasy football. Kamara’s receiving work makes you forget he missed the first three games of the season due to a suspension with the numbers he has put up. Jones finally had a game looking like himself, and he should be started as long as he is active. Robinson hasn’t been the most consistent runner, but bringing in all six targets for 119 yards and a touchdown keeps him relevant.