Top 102 WR fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 11

We are heading into Week 11 of the NFL season. Depending on when your league’s fantasy football playoffs begin, you may need to begin that playoff push with only a few weeks to go. Entering this week, Tyreek Hill leads all wide receivers in PPR scoring formats and is followed by Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb. Here is how we are handling the wide receiver position in Week 11 PPR fantasy football leagues.

Teams on bye: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Injury news to monitor

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury last week in practice that sidelined him for the team’s Week 10 loss. They play the Baltimore Ravens on a short week, and Higgins is doubtful to play.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a knee injury but is hopeful the bye week will provide the extra time needed for him to get back to 100%. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wasn’t activated last week from injured reserve but could be back on the field this week against the Denver Broncos.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins didn’t play last week and is dealing with a calf injury. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is said to have a “fairly significant” knee injury.

Streaming options for Week 11

One of the most high-profile matchups of the week pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is starting to put in consistent results with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is coming off its bye week, and the Eagles allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Jahan Dotson has ridden a rollercoaster over the last month. He went into Week 10 with back-to-back games of at least 69 yards and a score. Dotson then didn’t bring in either of his targets last week and put up a goose egg. This week, he takes on the New York Giants for the second time this season, and they are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wideouts. Dotson brought in five of his eight targets for 43 yards in their first matchup.

Week 11 fantasy football WR PPR rankings