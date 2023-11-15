Top 78 RB fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 11

We have made it to Week 11 of the NFL season. Christian McCaffrey finally saw his consecutive game with a touchdown streak end, despite the effort of the San Francisco 49ers to get him carries at the tail end of a blowout. McCaffrey leads running backs in PPR scoring and is followed by Raheem Mostert, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara. Here is how we are approaching the running back position in Week 11 PPR fantasy football leagues.

Teams on bye: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Injury news to monitor

Running back Khalil Herbert wasn’t activated from injured reserve ahead of the Chicago Bears game last Thursday, but he has a chance at returning this week with the extra few days of rest.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce didn’t practice last week and missed the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has been designated to return from IR and could suit up this week if he is able to practice in full all week.

Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison is in the league’s concussion protocol. New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a back injury, but it isn’t considered serious.

Streaming options for Week 11

If Mattison doesn’t clear the league’s concussion protocol, teammate Ty Chandler figures to be the next man up for the Minnesota backfield. He only averaged three yards per carry with 45 yards on 15 rushes, but he found the endzone in his last game. He and the Vikings draw the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, and their defense allows the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing runners.

Rico Dowdle had a breakout game in a blowout win over the New York Giants. Tony Pollard should still be the lead back for the Dallas Cowboys, but Dowdle looked better with 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. The Carolina Panthers allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, giving Dowdle flex appeal in 12-team leagues or larger.

Dameon Pierce has struggled this season but has a good matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this week. They allow the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If Pierce misses yet another game, Devin Singletary can be subbed in after his 150-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 11 fantasy football RB PPR rankings