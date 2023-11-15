Top 28 TE fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 11

It may not feel like it, but there are only a few weeks left until the fantasy football playoffs begin. There was a changing of the tight end guard this week as T.J. Hockenson took advantage of Travis Kelce’s bye week and has taken over as the TE1 in PPR scoring. Kelce comes in at No. 2 and is followed by Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta and Cole Kmet. Here is how we are approaching the tight end position in Week 11 PPR fantasy football leagues.

Teams on bye: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Injury news to monitor

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is considered day-to-day with a back injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is eligible to return from IR, and there is a chance that he will be activated ahead of the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns this week.

Streaming options for Week 11

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave has a good matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. They allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Trey McBride will face the Houston Texans defense, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. He finally had his breakout game of the season last week against the Atlanta Falcons, bringing in eight of his nine targets for 131 yards.

Week 11 fantasy football TE PPR rankings