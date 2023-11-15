Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Suns on Wednesday, November 15

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) travel to the desert on Wednesday to face off against the Phoenix Suns (4-6) in a battle between the biggest overachiever in the West versus the biggest underachiever in the West. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Phoenix’s Eric Gordon (shoulder) is probable to play. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are both set to suit up. The Timberwolves don’t have anyone on the injury report, though it’s unclear if Jaden McDaniels will be suspended for his involvement in Tuesday night’s altercation with the Warriors.

The Warriors and T-Wolves got into a scuffle in the first 1:43 of play.



Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.



@NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/p3yzj8Mvip — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 15, 2023

The Suns are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 224. Phoenix is -230 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +190.

Timberwolves vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -6

While the Wolves are 8-2 and coming off an emotional win over the Warriors, I’m backing the Suns, who will be playing with their Big 3 of Beal, Kevin Durant and Booker for the first time this season. While Minnesota has the best defensive rating in the NBA, there’s only so much you can against those three dynamic players. Take the Suns to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 224

I’m taking the over for the same reasons listed as above. Durant, Beal and Booker are all capable of getting their own shot and making something happen offensively, which could spell doom for the Timberwolves. Plus, both teams have hit this over in three of their last four games. I’m betting on a shootout in Phoenix.