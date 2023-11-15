Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Wednesday, November 15

Update: Young is in for the Hawks, and that has made Atlanta a 1.5-point favorite. The total has now moved up to 229.5. I still like the Knicks to cover this total and I still like under 229.5.

The New York Knicks (5-5) head to Atlanta Wednesday night for another chapter in their rivalry against the Atlanta Hawks (6-4). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable for the Knicks with a migraine. Trae Young’s status is up in the air for the Hawks after the guard missed Tuesday’s game with a personal issue.

The Knicks are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 228.5. New York is -108 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is -112.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -1

I like the Knicks here in what could turn into an ugly game. While Young is averaging 24.4 ppg, he’s shooting just 35.7% from the field, which could spell doom against a Knicks team that has the third-best defensive rating in the NBA (107). Over their last four games, the Hawks alternated wins against bad teams (Orlando and Detroit) and losses against good teams (Miami and Oklahoma City). I’m leaning into that trend tonight and taking New York to cover.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

While these two teams combined for 248 points in their matchup earlier this season, they hit this under in three of their four matchups last season. I think New York’s length on defense makes a big difference here. These are two of the best defensive rebounding teams in the league. Points will be hard to come by, which makes the under appealing.