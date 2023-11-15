Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. 76ers on Wednesday, November 15

The Boston Celtics (8-2) travel to Philadelphia Wednesday night to take on the 76ers (8-2) in a battle of top teams in the Eastern Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Jaylen Brown (illness), Neemias Queta (foot) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee contustion) are all questionable for the Celtics, while Joel Embiid’s status is up in the air on the second night of a back-to-back set. The big man did play Tuesday despite dealing with a hip issue.

The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 224.5. Boston is -180 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is +150.

Celtics vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +4.5

I love this play. While the Celtics have won all three of their last games by at least 10 points, none of those wins were over a team of Philly’s caliber. The 76ers beat Boston at the Wells Fargo Center a week ago thanks to strong performances by Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and I expect that to continue tonight. Plus the 76ers are coming off an In-Season Tournament loss to the Pacers last night and should be playing with some extra motivation. If Embiid suits up, back the Sixers to cover and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

This under has hit in Boston’s last three games and in Philadelphia’s two games prior to playing in two boat races against the Pacers. While this matchup features two of the top offenses in the NBA, it also features two of the top defensive units. I’m expecting this to be a low-scoring matchup.