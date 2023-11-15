NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 15

With eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of opportunities to find value plays to round out DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,900

The Kings forward hasn’t quite hit the heights of last season, largely because this offense has been in a bit of a funk. However, he did log 15.5 DKFP last time out against the Lakers and is averaging 18.6 DKFP per game on the season. Sacramento should be in another high-scoring matchup with LA Wednesday, so back Barnes with his upside as a perimeter shooter.

Grant Williams, Mavericks, $4,800

Williams hasn’t exactly been lighting it up early this season, but Kyrie Irving is potentially out Wednesday and the matchup is extremely favorable. The Wizards are dead last in fantasy points allowed against power forwards, so this is an excellent spot for Williams to have a big game.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,300

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be suiting up for the Bucks, which means Beasley should have a bigger role offensively alongside Damian Lillard. The guard has cooled off a bit since hitting 23+ DKFP in back-to-back games recently, but is still averaging 17.5 DKFP per game. Beasley offers good value with some upside for Wednesday’s DFS contests.