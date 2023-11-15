Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

There are eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which gives bettors plenty of chances to find strong player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorites for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pascal Siakam over 25.5 points vs. Bucks (-110)

The Raptors are likely going to be without OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. in this contest, which means an even bigger role for Siakam. The forward scored 26 points in the last meeting against the Bucks, and has gone over this line twice in the last three contests. After averaging 13.9 shots per game in the first seven, Siakam is up to 21.7 shots per game in the last three. That additional volume combined with Toronto down some rotation players will help Siakam hit the over on this prop.

Jalen Brunson over 5.5 assists vs. Hawks (+105)

Brunson has been a steady point guard for New York, consistently hovering around five assists per game. He’s gone over this line just three times in 10 games, but has five assists in two of the unders. Unfortunately, all his overs have been six assists so he’s not exactly hitting the high marks here. The Hawks rank 25th in opponent assists allowed, so the matchup is favorable for Brunson. Take the plus-money odds on a line which the point guard should come close to based on his production so far.

Zach LaVine over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (-105)

The trade rumors have started swirling, and LaVine has surely heard them. The Bulls are going to be without DeMar DeRozan, which means LaVine should be the primary guard and the team’s focal point offensively. He’s shooting just 30.9% from deep so far this season and the Magic are solid at defending the perimeter, but this feels like a spot where he has enough volume to go over this line. LaVine is averaging 7.4 attempts from deep per game.