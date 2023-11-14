College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings and reactions after November 14 list revealed

The Georgia Bulldogs are back on top after a massively dominant win over the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 11. In the College Football Playoff Committee’s third ranking of the year, the Dawgs leapt over Ohio State to take the top position for the first time this year. Georgia has won the last two national championships, and have their sights set on a three-peat in early 2024.

With tight end Brock Bowers back, the Bulldogs are looking stronger than ever on both sides of the ball. While there were some questions about the players they lost to the draft at the start of the season, Kirby Smart has done it yet again. They face Tennessee in Week 12.

Ohio State and Michigan will likely meet as the second- and third-ranked teams in the nation after Thanksgiving, barring a major upset this weekend. Neither has a loss on their resume yet, and last year, both teams reached the CFP.

Florida State remains at No. 4, still undefeated. Louisville, who will have the chance to clinch a trip to the ACC this week, moved into the top 10. Washington and Oregon are battling it out for a Pac-12 spot, and Texas and Alabama will need to win out and win their respective conference championships for a shot at the final four.

Missouri is now the third SEC team to inch into the top 10. With two losses under their belts, they face a steep uphill climb, but they should be eyeing a New Year’s Six Bowl at the moment.

Here are the full November 14 rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 14