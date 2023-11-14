Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 14

The third Top 25 list of the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee is below.
The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.
Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for November 14, the first rankings from the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 14
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Missouri Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Oregon State Beavers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Arizona Wildcats
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Utah Utes
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Tulane Green Wave
Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:
Michigan +215
Georgia +255
Alabama +650
Oregon +800
Ohio State +800
Florida State +950
Washington +1400
Texas +2000
Louisville +15000
Oklahoma +30000
Oregon State +80000
Missouri +100000
Liberty +100000
Iowa +100000
Tulane +100000
Penn State +100000
Ole Mis +100000
North Carolina +100000