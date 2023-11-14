 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 14

Here’s the complete rankings for the Top 25 in college football as decided by the CFP Selection Committee after ten weeks of college football.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy throws a pass during the pregame before the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The third Top 25 list of the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee is below.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 14

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Michigan Wolverines
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Washington Huskies
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Missouri Tigers
  10. Louisville Cardinals
  11. Oregon State Beavers
  12. Penn State Nittany Lions
  13. Ole Miss Rebels
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. LSU Tigers
  16. Iowa Hawkeyes
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Tennessee Volunteers
  19. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  20. North Carolina Tar Heels
  21. Kansas State Wildcats
  22. Utah Utes
  23. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  24. Tulane Green Wave
Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:

Michigan +215
Georgia +255
Alabama +650
Oregon +800
Ohio State +800
Florida State +950
Washington +1400
Texas +2000
Louisville +15000
Oklahoma +30000
Oregon State +80000
Missouri +100000
Liberty +100000
Iowa +100000
Tulane +100000
Penn State +100000
Ole Mis +100000
North Carolina +100000

