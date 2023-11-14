How to watch India vs. New Zealand 2023 World Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

India and New Zealand will meet in the 2023 World Cup semifinal with a spot in Sunday’s final on the line. These sides met in the 2019 World Cup semifinal as well, with New Zealand defeating India in a thriller than spanned two days due to weather. In the group stage at this World Cup, India defeated New Zealand.

The hosts have been unbeaten so far, but the pressure of a semifinal can get to anyone. The difference for India this time around is a middle order built to withstand shaky starts, anchored by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Those two have been on fire in this World Cup, and have stabilized the entire lineup. India’s bowling has been on point as well and the hosts have the best attack in the competition.

New Zealand started off the tournament with a bang but limped towards the finish line. Devon Conway has fallen off since his century in the opener, but Rachin Ravindra remains in form. Kane Williamson’s return will help the Blackcaps but this bowling attack has not been up to its lofty standards in this tournament. If the pace bowlers cannot make inroads early, this could be a long day for New Zealand.

India vs. New Zealand World Cup Semifinal Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -330, New Zealand +245