India vs. New Zealand: Picks, predictions, how to watch 2023 World Cup semifinal

We are getting a rematch of the thrilling 2019 World Cup semifinal in 2023 when India and New Zealand battle for a spot in the final. India come into this contest as the top team from the group stage, while New Zealand secured their spot in the semifinal after a win over Sri Lanka.

The match is available to watch on Willow TV. You can also stream the match at willow.tv, but you’ll need a subscriber login. ESPN+ will also have a stream for the contest.

India vs. New Zealand

Date: Wednesday, November 15

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

India: -330

New Zealand: +245

Moneyline pick: India -330

This is an interesting line, especially since New Zealand beat India in the semifinal in 2019. The conditions are different and the teams are different, but the pressure of a knockout game remains the same. India won the contest in the group stage between the two sides.

The difference for me, in this game and World Cup, has been India’s middle order. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been on fire, which has steadied the entire lineup. Even if there are some struggles at the top like there were in 2019, Iyer and Rahul can lead a strong recovery. That’s something New Zealand will have to account for, although the Blackcaps have not been a great bowling unit in this tournament.

Kane Williamson coming back is a big boost for New Zealand, but the key will be Devon Conway finding his form. Conway scored a brilliant hundred in the first game, but hasn’t topped 45 runs since then. Rachin Ravindra has been the story of the World Cup for New Zealand with three centuries. Can he add another one in a semifinal?

I think this match will be closer than the odds suggest, but it’s hard to pick against the home team at this stage. India have been too dominant to believe they will falter at this stage. Take India to advance to the final.