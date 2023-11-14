What Week 10 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills hype train has officially gone off the rails. The Bills lost a wild one in Week 10 to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen seemed to carry them to a 22-21 victory only to see the defense give up 57 yards and a game-winning field goal in the final 1:55. The Bills had it locked up when Wil Lutz missed a field goal as time expired, but a Bills too many on the field penalty gave Lutz a second chance. He connected to send Bills fans home unhappy.

The Bills defense was the goat at the end of the game, but Josh Allen had one of his worst games in recent memory. He threw for 177 yards and while he had two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Coming into the game, Allen was +2000 to win the NFL MVP award this season at DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming out of the game, he is now +3500 with his Bills sitting at 5-5 and 1.5 games back of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Allen has now dropped behind Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, and Jared Goff in the MVP race and has the tenth best odds to win the award. Purdy bounced back from a poor run prior to the 49ers bye with a huge game in Jacksonville. Stroud continued bolstering his MVP case with a second straight huge performance, this time on the road in Cincinnati. And Goff led the Lions to a hard-fought win over the Chargers as they remain atop the NFC North.

While Allen is not entirely out of the MVP race, he is losing ground fast. Given the number of quarterbacks ahead of him, it’s unlikely he is able to bounce back enough to top this race. It would take the Bills effectively running the table the rest of the way and Allen putting up some monster numbers consistently each week. Given how this season has gone for the Bills, that seems unlikely.