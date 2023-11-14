Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 14

The third group stage games of the NBA In-Season Tournament for most teams will take place Tuesday, with 10 contests on tap anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 14

Hawks vs. Pistons

Trae Young (personal) - questionable

If Young ends up sitting this one out, Dejounte Murray will be the lead guard. De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic would be solid value options for DFS lineups.

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Duren is out again, which means Marvin Bagley should be the starting center for Detroit.

Heat vs. Hornets

Josh Richardson (back) - probable

Richardson should be in for the Heat.

Brandon Miller (ankle) - probable

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - probable

Miller’s ankle injury isn’t serious, which is great news for Charlotte. Both he and Hayward should be in Tuesday.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Nicolas Batum (personal) - OUT

Joel Embiid (hip) - questionable

Paul Reed and Mo Bamba would be the primary centers if Embiid sits out on the first night of a back-to-back set for the Sixers. It might be smart to back the Pacers if the reigning MVP does take the night off, although Tyrese Maxey’s current form might give bettors some pause.

Magic vs. Nets

Gary Harris (groin) - questionable

If Harris doesn’t play, the Magic will likely throw Anthony Black and Cole Anthony into the guard rotation and give them more minutes.

Ben Simmons (hip) - OUT

Simmons is once again out, and this is starting to become a bit of a joke for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr. look to be the primary ball-handlers for Brooklyn.

Spurs vs. Thunder

Jeremy Sochan (groin) - questionable

Keldon Johnson (knee) - questionable

Tre Jones (hamstring) - questionable

Devin Vassell is going to have a big role regardless of what happens with these players. Malaki Branham likely is the biggest beneficiary if Jones and Johnson sit.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable

If Jones doesn’t play, you can probably back Dallas’ wing players like Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. to get better looks. For New Orleans, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall likely absorb those minutes.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - OUT

With Brogdon out and Scoot Henderson expected to miss a few weeks, Shaedon Sharpe continues to be a high-usage fantasy/DFS option.

John Collins (ankle) - probable

The combo big man should be in for Utah.

Clippers vs. Nuggets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Stephen Curry (knee) - questionable

Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski would be Golden State’s point guard options if Curry cannot go on the first night of a back-to-back set for the Warriors.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Xavier Tillman (knee) - questionable

Tillman is progressing towards a return, and would be a decent value add in DFS lineups due to Memphis’ lack of big men. Bismack Biyombo probably still gets the start but Tillman would have upside as the backup.

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - probable

LeBron James (calf) - questionable

The Lakers are on the first night of a back-to-back set, and Wednesday’s game is a nationally televised contest so they theoretically cannot rest both Davis and James then. This could be a situation where one plays Tuesday and the other plays Wednesday. If James sits, Rui Hachimura looks to be in line to get the start like he did Sunday.