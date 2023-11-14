Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the RSM Classic

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off on Thursday, November 16 from Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. This is the final event of the FedExCup Fall series, and the last chance for golfers to fight their way into the top 125 in FedExCup rankings and secure a PGA TOUR card for 2024.

Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley enter as the favorites, installed at +1400 apiece at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Swede Aberg, a big up-and-comer in the sport, is fresh off of three top-15 PGA finishes and a Ryder Cup win. Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and Si Woo Kim join the field as well.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 RSM Classic on Thursday.