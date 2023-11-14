Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the RSM Classic

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off on Thursday, November 16 from Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. This is the final event of the FedExCup Fall series, and the last chance for golfers to fight their way into the top 125 in FedExCup rankings and secure a PGA TOUR card for 2024.
Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley enter as the favorites, installed at +1400 apiece at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Swede Aberg, a big up-and-comer in the sport, is fresh off of three top-15 PGA finishes and a Ryder Cup win. Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and Si Woo Kim join the field as well.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 RSM Classic on Thursday.
2023 RSM Classic Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Course
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Russell Knox
|Tommy Gainey
|Brandon Wu
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt NeSmith
|Will Gordon
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Ryan Palmer
|Kevin Tway
|Chesson Hadley
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Sean O'Hair
|Justin Lower
|Harrison Endycott
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Luke List
|Martin Laird
|Zach Johnson
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Kevin Chappell
|Greg Chalmers
|Eric Cole
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Stewart Cink
|Tyler Duncan
|Adam Schenk
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Nico Echavarria
|Brian Gay
|Andrew Landry
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Patton Kizzire
|Grayson Murray
|Max McGreevy
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Dylan Frittelli
|Davis Thompson
|Paul Haley II
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Adam Long
|Jonathan Byrd
|Kevin Yu
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Martin Trainer
|Ricky Barnes
|Matthias Schwab
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Scott Harrington
|Kevin Roy
|Ben Kohles
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Rafael Campos
|Fred Biondi
|Ben Carr
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Jason Dufner
|Hayden Buckley
|Vince Whaley
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Doug Ghim
|Justin Suh
|Hank Lebioda
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Padraig Harrington
|Kevin Streelman
|Taylor Pendrith
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Thomas Detry
|Callum Tarren
|Austin Eckroat
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Camilo Villegas
|Russell Henley
|Billy Horschel
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Austin Cook
|Kramer Hickok
|Sam Stevens
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Adam Svensson
|J.T. Poston
|Harris English
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Kevin Kisner
|Richy Werenski
|Denny McCarthy
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Scott Piercy
|Henrik Norlander
|Carl Yuan
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Brice Garnett
|Alex Noren
|Tyson Alexander
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Tano Goya
|Trevor Cone
|Augusto Núñez
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Matt Atkins
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Jonas Blixt
|Ben Martin
|Zecheng Dou
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Ryan Moore
|Aaron Baddeley
|MJ Daffue
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|David Lingmerth
|Carson Young
|Josh Teater
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Sung Kang
|Zac Blair
|Robby Shelton
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|J.J. Spaun
|Francesco Molinari
|Matt Kuchar
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|C.T. Pan
|Mark Hubbard
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|K.H. Lee
|Cameron Champ
|Robert Streb
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Corey Conners
|Cameron Young
|Ludvig Åberg
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Peter Malnati
|Greyson Sigg
|Andrew Novak
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Brian Harman
|Chris Kirk
|Brendon Todd
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Nate Lashley
|S.Y. Noh
|Maverick McNealy
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Davis Love III
|David Ford
|Maxwell Ford
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Michael Gligic
|Ryan Gerard
|Jacob Tilton
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Trevor Werbylo
|Peter Kuest
|Jacob Solomon
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Wesley Bryan
|Charley Hoffman
|Dylan Wu
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Austin Smotherman
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Jimmy Walker
|Ben Crane
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Brian Stuard
|Nick Watney
|Harry Higgs
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Fabián Gómez
|Alex Smalley
|Ben Griffin
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Webb Simpson
|Lanto Griffin
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Nick Hardy
|Jim Herman
|Scott Stallings
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Akshay Bhatia
|Si Woo Kim
|Ryan Brehm
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Ryan Armour
|William McGirt
|Sam Ryder
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Troy Merritt
|Chris Stroud
|Cody Gribble
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Cameron Percy
|Doc Redman
|Ben Taylor
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Curtis Thompson