Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the RSM Classic

The RSM Classic tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday from Sea Island Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
World Wide Technology Championship - Round One Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off on Thursday, November 16 from Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. This is the final event of the FedExCup Fall series, and the last chance for golfers to fight their way into the top 125 in FedExCup rankings and secure a PGA TOUR card for 2024.

Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley enter as the favorites, installed at +1400 apiece at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Swede Aberg, a big up-and-comer in the sport, is fresh off of three top-15 PGA finishes and a Ryder Cup win. Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and Si Woo Kim join the field as well.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 RSM Classic on Thursday.

2023 RSM Classic Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Course Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:00 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Russell Knox Tommy Gainey Brandon Wu
8:00 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Kelly Kraft Matt NeSmith Will Gordon
8:11 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Ryan Palmer Kevin Tway Chesson Hadley
8:11 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Sean O'Hair Justin Lower Harrison Endycott
8:22 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Luke List Martin Laird Zach Johnson
8:22 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Kevin Chappell Greg Chalmers Eric Cole
8:33 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Stewart Cink Tyler Duncan Adam Schenk
8:33 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Nico Echavarria Brian Gay Andrew Landry
8:44 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Patton Kizzire Grayson Murray Max McGreevy
8:44 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Dylan Frittelli Davis Thompson Paul Haley II
8:55 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Adam Long Jonathan Byrd Kevin Yu
8:55 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Martin Trainer Ricky Barnes Matthias Schwab
9:06 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Scott Harrington Kevin Roy Ben Kohles
9:06 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Rafael Campos Fred Biondi Ben Carr
9:17 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Jason Dufner Hayden Buckley Vince Whaley
9:17 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Doug Ghim Justin Suh Hank Lebioda
9:28 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Padraig Harrington Kevin Streelman Taylor Pendrith
9:28 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Thomas Detry Callum Tarren Austin Eckroat
9:39 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Camilo Villegas Russell Henley Billy Horschel
9:39 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Austin Cook Kramer Hickok Sam Stevens
9:50 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Adam Svensson J.T. Poston Harris English
9:50 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Kevin Kisner Richy Werenski Denny McCarthy
10:01 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Scott Piercy Henrik Norlander Carl Yuan
10:01 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Brice Garnett Alex Noren Tyson Alexander
10:12 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Tano Goya Trevor Cone Augusto Núñez
10:12 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Matti Schmid Brent Grant Matt Atkins
8:00 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Jonas Blixt Ben Martin Zecheng Dou
8:00 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Ryan Moore Aaron Baddeley MJ Daffue
8:11 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside David Lingmerth Carson Young Josh Teater
8:11 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Sung Kang Zac Blair Robby Shelton
8:22 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside J.J. Spaun Francesco Molinari Matt Kuchar
8:22 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation C.T. Pan Mark Hubbard Stephan Jaeger
8:33 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside K.H. Lee Cameron Champ Robert Streb
8:33 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Corey Conners Cameron Young Ludvig Åberg
8:44 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Peter Malnati Greyson Sigg Andrew Novak
8:44 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Brian Harman Chris Kirk Brendon Todd
8:55 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Nate Lashley S.Y. Noh Maverick McNealy
8:55 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Davis Love III David Ford Maxwell Ford
9:06 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Michael Gligic Ryan Gerard Jacob Tilton
9:06 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Trevor Werbylo Peter Kuest Jacob Solomon
9:17 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Wesley Bryan Charley Hoffman Dylan Wu
9:17 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Austin Smotherman
9:28 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Satoshi Kodaira Jimmy Walker Ben Crane
9:28 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Brian Stuard Nick Watney Harry Higgs
9:39 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Fabián Gómez Alex Smalley Ben Griffin
9:39 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Mackenzie Hughes Webb Simpson Lanto Griffin
9:50 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Nick Hardy Jim Herman Scott Stallings
9:50 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Akshay Bhatia Si Woo Kim Ryan Brehm
10:01 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Ryan Armour William McGirt Sam Ryder
10:01 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Troy Merritt Chris Stroud Cody Gribble
10:12 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Cameron Percy Doc Redman Ben Taylor
10:12 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Nicholas Lindheim Kyle Westmoreland Curtis Thompson

