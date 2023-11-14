How to watch the Netflix Cup: F1 drivers and PGA TOUR golf event in Las Vegas

Netflix will host its first ever live golf tournament on Tuesday, November 14, pitting teams of PGA TOUR golfers and Formula One drivers against each other at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The teams have been set as follows:



Alex Albon (Williams Racing) & Max Homa

Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team) & Collin Morikawa

Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) & Rickie Fowler

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) & Justin Thomas.

The tournament will consist of two eight-hole semifinal matchups, and the winners of each of those will face off on one final winner-takes-all hole, with all matches played in a scramble format. There are also going to be some “surprise challenges” scheduled throughout the match, though the nature of those is unclear.

The semifinals will tee off at 6:00 p.m. ET, and the tournament will be available to watch on Netflix. Homa & Albon are the favorites to win, set at +225 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

When and how to stream the Netflix Cup

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Netflix, will have live access page when logging into account.