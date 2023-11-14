Top 28 kicker fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 11

It was a great week for kickers, with five of them winning games on last second field goals, tying an NFL record. We also saw 12 kickers hit double-digit fantasy points, with Seattle’s Jason Myers leading the way with 21.

The Commanders and Titans are now tied as the worst teams at giving up fantasy points to kickers, while the Jets have allowed the most field goal attempts per game.

Streaming option for Week 11

Matt Amendola, Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals rank eighth-worst in allowing fantasy points to kickers and the Texans offense behind C.J. Stroud has been great of late. Their starting kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn, is out with an injury, which gave Amendola the start last week against the Bengals. He ended up winning the game for the Texans as he kicked a last second field goal to give them the win. He finished with three field goals and 13 fantasy points.

Week 11 fantasy football Kicker rankings