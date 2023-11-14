Top 28 D/ST fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 11

Week 10 is in the books and the defenses and special teams leaders were the 49ers, Browns, Ravens, Colts and Buccaneers. Those top three teams are great defenses, while the Colts and Bucs faced Mac Jones and Will Levis. As you know, D/ST scoring is extremely tough to predict, but we’re usually trying to balance great defensive play with poor quarterback play when looking for D/STs to start in fantasy and DFS leagues.

So far this season, the Giants, Panthers, Jets, Bears and Patriots have allowed the most fantasy points to D/STs and I think you know why. Yes, poor quarterback play. Of course it’s not all on the QB, but when you take a step back and look at the overall numbers, shaky QB play leads to D/ST points.

Streaming option for Week 11

Miami Dolphins D/ST vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins are coming off their bye week and are getting healthy while the Raiders are coming off two wins, but against the Giants and Jets. Their new QB, Aiden O’Connell can throw the ball, but still has trouble processing in the pocket and if the Dolphins can get a lead, which they should be able to do, O’Connell will be asked to drop back often in come from behind mode.

Week 11 fantasy football D/ST rankings