Top 28 QB fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 11

Week 10 is in the rearview mirror and the Top 5 quarterbacks are waving good bye to us. Those QBs are Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Joshua Dobbs, Sam Howell and Geno Smith. That’s an eclectic group, but it’s not a surprising one for us living in the present.

Injury news to monitor

Justin Fields has missed a month due to his thumb injury, but appears very close to returning for Week 11 against the Lions in Detroit. There is still a chance Tyson Bagent get s the call again, but reports have us leaning toward Fields returning this week.

Matthew Stafford is set to return this week to face the Seahawks at home coming off the Rams bye. He was throwing on Monday and head coach Sean McVay was positive about his availability this week. His return will be a huge upgrade for Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp this week.

Streaming options for Week 11

Joshua Dobbs, Vikings at Denver Broncos

Dobbs had a great game against the Saints in Week 10, proving his fantasy value with his legs. He finished the day with 268 passing yards and a passing touchdown, but added 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground to push him into the Top 3 fantasy QBs for the week. This week he gets a good matchup with the Broncos.

Week 11 fantasy football QB rankings