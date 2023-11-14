Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Tuesday, November 14

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) in the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. The Lakers are 1-0 in the tournament while the Grizzlies are essentially out of consideration for the next round with a 0-2 record.

LeBron James is listed as questionable for the Lakers with a calf injury while Anthony Davis is probable. For the Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman is questionable. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke will continue to miss time for Memphis.

The Lakers are 4.5-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.5. Los Angeles is -192 on the moneyline while Memphis is +160.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -4.5

The Grizzlies have struggled to begin the season, but Desmond Bane is doing everything in his power to keep Memphis competitive while averaging a team-high 26.5 points per game. While the questionable status of Tillman may not seem like big news for Memphis, he’s their leading rebounder on the season. This Grizzlies team already struggles in that department, ranking 21st in rebound rate.

Even though James is questionable for this matchup, I still believe the Lakers have more than enough firepower to win this game and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Remember, this is a tournament game, so prepare your eyes before tuning into this matchup. The Lakers have plenty of bold, bright yellow on their court. It’s not the worst court we’ve seen in the tournament, but it’s pretty wild to say the least.

Despite some people predicting that these courts would cause disruptions in jump shooters, that really hasn’t been the case. In fact, each side has had recent tourney games go over 240 total points, and there’s a good chance we’ll see enough scoring to hit over 223.5 on Tuesday.

After all, each squad ranks in the top ten for possessions per game. Memphis plays at the fourth-fastest pace while the Lakers are seventh in that regard. On top of that, both teams rank below-average in overall defensive efficiency as the Grizzlies are 18th and the Lakers check in at 20th.