Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Thunder on Tuesday, November 14

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) will get their first look at Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) on Tuesday when they face off in a Western Conference In-Season Tournament matchup. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Tre Jones (hamstring), Keldon Johnson (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (groin) are all questionable for the Spurs. The Thunder don’t have anyone with an injury designation.

The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 237. Oklahoma City is -410 on the moneyline, while San Antonio is +320.

Spurs vs. Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -9.5

The Thunder have looked like one of basketball’s best teams over the first three weeks of the season, while the Spurs are mired in a four-game losing streak. The Thunder have also lost the first two In-Season Tournament games they’ve played, so Tuesday night’s contest should mean a little extra. That, coupled with the Spurs having three hampered starters, has me taking the Thunder to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 237

The Spurs have the second worst defensive rating in all of basketball (119.8), while the Thunder have the seventh-best offensive rating (113.6). I’m betting on the trends here and taking the over. Wemby always has a chance to take the game over on the defensive end, but I don’t see that being the case here.