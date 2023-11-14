 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Thunder on Tuesday, November 14

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Spurs and Thunder.

By Henry Palattella
Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder is guarded by Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Golden 1 Center on November 10, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) will get their first look at Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) on Tuesday when they face off in a Western Conference In-Season Tournament matchup. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Tre Jones (hamstring), Keldon Johnson (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (groin) are all questionable for the Spurs. The Thunder don’t have anyone with an injury designation.

The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 237. Oklahoma City is -410 on the moneyline, while San Antonio is +320.

Spurs vs. Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -9.5

The Thunder have looked like one of basketball’s best teams over the first three weeks of the season, while the Spurs are mired in a four-game losing streak. The Thunder have also lost the first two In-Season Tournament games they’ve played, so Tuesday night’s contest should mean a little extra. That, coupled with the Spurs having three hampered starters, has me taking the Thunder to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 237

The Spurs have the second worst defensive rating in all of basketball (119.8), while the Thunder have the seventh-best offensive rating (113.6). I’m betting on the trends here and taking the over. Wemby always has a chance to take the game over on the defensive end, but I don’t see that being the case here.

